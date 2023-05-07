CommunityMaplewoodSouth Orange

Maplewood Foundation Raises $800K Toward Goal of $1.1M by December

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation recently installed temporary fundraising thermometers, designed to show how much money the foundation has raised, in both downtown Maplewood and the Springfield Avenue business district.

Launched in January, the Maplewood Foundation is run by Fred Profeta, a former mayor of Maplewood and a graduate of Columbia High School. Profeta and his wife, Susan, provided $500,000 in seed money to the foundation.

Maplewood Foundation fundraising thermometer (Mason Levinson)

The Profetas filled in their $500,000 donation amount and then children from the community filled in $300,000, for a total of $800,000 raised toward the goal of at least $1.1 million by December 1.

The foundation has 16 trustees, who include  former Maplewood mayor Frank McGehee, former Maplewood TC member Greg Lembrich, Maplewood Community Board on Police co-founder Erin Scherzer, and current South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education president Kaitlin Wittleder.

Maplewood Foundation Funding Thermometer (Mason Levinson)

