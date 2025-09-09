Maplewood Fundraising Event With Mikie Sherrill Draws 100+ People, Raises Over $15,000

More than 100 residents turned out last week in Maplewood for a community reception in support of Mikie Sherrill, Democratic nominee for NJ Governor. The event, organized by We Start Here in partnership with Maplewood Democrats, South Orange Democratic Committee and SOMA Action, raised over $15,000.

The evening featured live music from Honest Wagner at a grassroots gathering of neighbors, activists and elected leaders at the GarBar on September 2.

“Electing a Democratic governor [in NJ] is not a given” said Vanessa LoBue for We Start Here, the lead organizing group.

In recent months, We Start Here has launched other fundraising events including:

, an annual 5k run held in partnership with Metro NJ Planned Parenthood, which raised $37,000 in its inaugural year. The Rage Run supports reproductive freedom and features rage stations where participants can punch and kick to let out energy in a safe and cathartic manner. The rage activities this year were sponsored by local gym, SOMA MVMT. Next year’s event planning is now underway. SOMALA, hosted last September in partnership with Maplewood Democrats, raising over $16,000 in support of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign as well as down ballot democratic candidates across NJ.

The group has plans to host future fundraisers for LGBTQ+ youth, immigrant rights and gun violence prevention. “Our events are meant to be fun and galvanize the community towards a shared cause,” LoBue added, “And we want to support causes we care deeply about—causes that help children and families.”

For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, contact [email protected].