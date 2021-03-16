Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Annual Meeting to Take Place March 25

From the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy:

The Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy works to enhance the beauty, and sustainability of this landmarked oasis at the center of our town – A focal point for community life for all Maplewoodians. Given the changing climate and extensive use, advocacy and hands-on involvement is required to ensure this aging historic park receives the attention and resources it needs. In concert with the Township, the Conservancy develops long-term master plans, designs and oversees landscape projects, hosts engaging events, and seeks funding sources to ensure our beloved park continues to serve the many and varied needs of our community. We need your help, so please join us and volunteer your time and talent in this effort to preserve, maintain and improve our landmark park.

Come to our annual meeting to find out how to participate.

MMPC Annual Meeting

Time: Mar 25, 2021 07:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 83170173147?pwd= NTVIVmp6UTdxeTY4MGJNRXU2SG5mZz 09