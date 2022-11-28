Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Cuts Ribbon for Flagpole Hill Plaque

From the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy:

On a beautiful November weekend, the Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy closed out a busy fall season with a ribbon cutting for a new bronze plaque at Flagpole Hill and a reception and art show inside the train station featuring paintings from their popular “Painters in the Park” events.

The plaque completes a multi-year landscape installation along Dunnell Rd. designed by landscape consultant Jennifer Ryan, and gives the park’s dedication date, designers, and its listing in the National and State Registers of Historic Places. Conservancy Chair Deborah Lyons thanked Ryan, as well as Kathy Kohlman for leading the plaque project, and Eric Hammarberg for his advice. The Maplewood Open Space Trust Fund supported the Flagpole Hill project.

Artist and board member Lara Tomlin organized Painters in the Park, which displayed 25 works by local artists who interpreted the landscape of Memorial Park en plein air. Music, refreshments, and a cake for Maplewood’s 100th anniversary added to the festive atmosphere.