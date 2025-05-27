Maplewood Remembers Those Who Gave Their Lives in ‘Defense of Liberty, Democracy & Ideals That Define Our Country’

After the annual Maplewood Memorial Day Parade wound its way through the township, Mayor Nancy Adams made the following remarks during a ceremony at Maplewood Town Hall, asking that citizen not only remember the dead who gave their lives but honor the living by advocating for their care and “commit ourselves to being good stewards of this freedom and this community.”

Read Adams’ full remarks below. Photos by Julia Maloof Verderosa.

Good morning, everyone.

Thank you for joining us today as we come together—neighbors, families, veterans, and friends—to recognize and celebrate Memorial Day. This day is a time to pause, reflect, and remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation.

Across the generations, brave Americans have stepped forward in defense of liberty, democracy, and the ideals that define our country. Today, we remember those who did not come home—who made the ultimate sacrifice not for glory or recognition, but out of duty, conviction, and love of country.

Here in Maplewood, we are part of that national story. Our town has seen sons and daughters go off to serve, and in some cases, never return. We carry their memories with us—not just in bronze plaques and stone memorials, but in our hearts and in the freedom we live every day.

Memorial Day is also a time to renew our commitment to what these brave individuals fought and died for. It’s about living in a way that honors their sacrifice: building a community rooted in justice, compassion, and unity. A community that embraces all people, protects the vulnerable, and strives for peace—even in a world that often feels divided.

And while we honor the fallen, we must also speak up for the living. Today, we reaffirm our gratitude to all those who have served and continue to serve—especially at a time when federal cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs threaten critical services and support for veterans and their families. It is not enough to say thank you—we must back up our words with action and advocacy for the resources our veterans have earned. Here in Maplewood, we will continue to stand by our veterans and push for the respect and care they deserve.

As we look across at our beautiful Memorial Park, we see children playing and awaiting the annual Duck Race, neighbors talking, flags flying—it’s the kind of place that those we honor today fought to protect. Let’s not take that for granted. Let’s commit ourselves to being good stewards of this freedom and this community. We must show gratitude not just in words, but in how we care for each other, how we listen, and how we stand up for what’s right.

To the families who carry the loss of a loved one every day—not just on Memorial Day—we see you. We honor your sacrifice. Your courage in the face of grief gives this day its deepest meaning.

And to our veterans here with us today—thank you. Your service and your presence remind us of the living legacy of courage in our community. You deserve not just our applause, but our lasting commitment.

So today, as we place wreaths, lower flags to half staff, and hear the echo of “Taps,” may we do so with reverence. Today, I ask us to remember, reflect, and recommit ourselves to being a town, and a nation, worthy of their sacrifice.

Thank you, and may we always remember.

Mayor Nancy Adams