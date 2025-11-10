Maplewood to Honor Vets at Town Hall on 11/11 at 11 AM

From Maplewood Township:

All veterans and family members, guests, and Maplewood residents are cordially invited to the 22nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood.

Lunch will follow in the lobby.

Maplewood Township Committee

Nancy J. Adams, Mayor

Malia Herman, Deputy Mayor

Dean Dafis

Victor De Luca

Deborah Engel

Music Provided by

The Swing Town Trio

Bill Tally, Piano

Jay Dougherty, Vocals

Ben Williams, Trombone

Bruno Lee, Trumpeter

Prelude Music (10:50 AM) by The Swing Town Trio

Honor Guard by Maplewood VFW 10120

Trumpet Selections performed by Bruno Lee, Trumpeter

Battle Hymn of the Republic performed by The Swing Town Trio

Call Ceremony to Order — Mayor Nancy J. Adams

Invocation — Jamaine Cripe, Religious Educator, Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Summit

Pledge of Allegiance Led by Mayor Nancy J. Adams

My Lord What A Morning —The Swing Town Trio

Welcome Remarks Mayor Nancy J. Adams

“A Moving Feat of the Revolution” — Stuart Lutz, Historian

Veterans Remarks — Commander B. John Kaufman, VFW 10120

Remarks by Veterans and Friends

Benediction — Jamaine Cripe

Trumpet Selections — Bruno Lee, Trumpeter

God Bless America — The Swing Town Trio

Honor Guard (VFW) — Retire Colors

Postlude Music — The Swing Town Trio

Download (DOCX, 2.74MB)