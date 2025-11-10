Maplewood to Honor Vets at Town Hall on 11/11 at 11 AM

From Maplewood Township:
All veterans and family members, guests, and Maplewood residents are cordially invited to the 22nd Annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Tuesday, November 11th, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood.
Lunch will follow in the lobby.
Maplewood Township Committee
Nancy J. Adams, Mayor
Malia Herman, Deputy Mayor
Dean Dafis
Victor De Luca
Deborah Engel
Music Provided by
The Swing Town Trio
Bill Tally, Piano
Jay Dougherty, Vocals
Ben Williams, Trombone
Bruno Lee, Trumpeter
Prelude Music (10:50 AM) by The Swing Town Trio
Honor Guard by Maplewood VFW 10120
Trumpet Selections performed by Bruno Lee, Trumpeter
Battle Hymn of the Republic performed by The Swing Town Trio
Call Ceremony to Order — Mayor Nancy J. Adams
Invocation — Jamaine Cripe, Religious Educator, Beacon Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Summit
Pledge of Allegiance Led by Mayor Nancy J. Adams
My Lord What A Morning —The Swing Town Trio
Welcome Remarks Mayor Nancy J. Adams
“A Moving Feat of the Revolution” — Stuart Lutz, Historian
Veterans Remarks — Commander B. John Kaufman, VFW 10120
Remarks by Veterans and Friends
Benediction — Jamaine Cripe
Trumpet Selections — Bruno Lee, Trumpeter
God Bless America — The Swing Town Trio
Honor Guard (VFW) — Retire Colors
Postlude Music — The Swing Town Trio
(Lunch will follow in the lobby.)