Maplewood to Screen ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ For Nat’l Coming Out Day, Oct. 10

From the Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture:

The Maplewood Film Society and the Maplewood Division for Arts & Culture will present an exclusive screening of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as part of the town’s National Coming Out Day celebrations on October 10.

The 1994 film, starring the late Terence Stamp along with Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce, follows three drag performers as they travel across Australia in search of love, family and welcoming audiences. Along the way they learn a few things about themselves and the importance of being true to yourself.

Three special guests are coming to Maplewood for the event: creative provocateur and renowned costume, set and fashion designer Machine Dazzle; author (Modern Psychedelics) and former Details magazine editor-in-chief and ’90s media expert Joe Dolce; and entertainer and queer role model Harominca Sunbeam. After the film, MFS Co-founder Angela Matusik will lead a discussion on the influence of Priscilla on drag culture and their own careers, as well as the power of fashion and costume in self-expression.

Additional fun throughout the night will include a glam desert selfie-station and door prizes for the most “Priscilla” looks of the night. Sequins, feathers and glitter are encouraged.

Doors open at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Rd., Maplewood, at 7 p.m. The film begins promptly at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and advance purchase is recommended. Seats are limited.

For more information contact maplewoodfilmsociety.org or Andrea Teutli at the Division of Arts & Culture at [email protected].