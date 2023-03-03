Maplewood’s ‘Windows for Women’ Connects Women Artists and Business Owners for Women’s History Month

From Maplewood Village Alliance:

This March, Maplewood’s Windows for Women project returns for its third year. All month, women-owned businesses will transform into exhibit spaces for women artists in honor of Women’s History Month.

With the goal of women lifting women, 37 women-owned businesses have partnered with 40 women artists to display a variety of art across Maplewood. The Windows for Women project gives residents and visitors the opportunity to support women-owned businesses and women artists at the same time.

“Windows for Women turns Maplewood into one big art gallery, showcasing the depth of women artists and entrepreneurs in the community,” says Nicole Dooskin Wallace, Executive Director of the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

Women-owned businesses across three of Maplewood’s business districts–Maplewood Village, Springfield Avenue, and Ridgewood Row–are participating, as well as one location on Valley Street. A map with participating businesses and artists can be found on the website, at participating businesses, or on the community notice boards around town.

“Building on the success of last year’s event, we are excited to have even more businesses and artists participating this year,” says Maplewood Village Alliance Executive Director, Cat Delett. “Windows for Women lives at that distinctly SOMa crossroads where local shopping and dining meet supporting the arts.”

For more information, a map, and a list of participating artists and businesses, visit https://maplewoodvillagenj.com/windows-for-women

The Windows for Women project is a joint project of Maplewood Village Alliance and Springfield Avenue Partnership with the support of Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture and SOMA Celebrates Women.

Contacts:

Cat Delett: 973-762-4556, maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com

Nicole Wallace: 973-763-6011, nwallace@springfieldavenue.com

This event is sponsored by Lara Liquori Real Estate and Robert Shaffron Real Estate.