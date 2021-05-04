MapSO Spotlight: Columbia High School Student, Activist, Zoë Newman

Name?

Hi my name is Zoë Newman!

What town do you live in, and how long have you lived here?

South Orange and since I was 2, so about 16 years.

SOMA or MapSO?

MapSO.

What do you do?

I am a senior at Columbia High School and will be attending Clark University in Worcester MA next fall. I have co-led Students for Justice, a social justice club at CHS, for two years, and I co-direct a sketch comedy group that raises fund for Planned Parenthood called Bitches Brouhaha! I was in the CHS Musicals Program and played on the Girls Ultimate Frisbee Team at CHS. I also work at Sadies in South Orange!

Is there anything about our towns that bugs you? Or, if you could change one thing, what would it be?

Yes, I think as a community we should stop flaunting about how “diverse and liberal” our community is, and acknowledge the issues of inequality our towns face.

What’s your favorite dessert in MapSO?

The dairy free cookies and cream ice cream from Village Ice Cream! SO SO GOOD!!

What’s your favorite place to shop in MapSO?

Sadies in South Orange! (I also work there so shameless plug…😝)

What’s your favorite place to go on Saturday morning?

I love walking through the reservation with my dogs.

What is your favorite place to park in Maplewood and South Orange Village?

I would MUCH rather park anywhere in Maplewood than in South Orange.

What superpower would you like to have? Would you use it for good or evil? And would you use it to get a parking spot?

I’d want to fly! I would definitely use it for good. I’d grab all my friends and fly them around! And I’d have no need for a parking spot if I could fly!!