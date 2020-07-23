Morrow Church ‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ Team Does Outdoor Repairs for Seniors

Morrow Memorial Methodist Church usually organizes a group to travel to Appalachia to do service projects over the summer. But this year, due to the coronavirus environment, that trip was not possible. So they kept their group local, and started the Neighbor to Neighbor program.

“Student and adult volunteers are helping seniors with outdoor home repairs this week,” says Pastor Brenda Wheeler Ehlers of Morrow Church.

Morrow volunteer Krystal Woolston was happy to participate. She explained in a Facebook post the program helps “our neighbors with home projects they need. We have 5 teams, 12 leaders, and 18 youth participating in [masked and distanced] service to help our community.”

Ehlers continues, “The whole week is on a volunteer basis with individuals contributing their time and supplies. If you want to support this work, you can make a donation here to help in funding the supplies and tools necessary to complete our work, and scroll to “Neighbor to Neighbor” in the designation box.”

The program is scheduled to end July 24.