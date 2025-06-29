Morrow Church’s 92nd Annual Turnover Sale Kicks Off in Maplewood

Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church invites the public to its 92nd Annual Turnover Sale, one of Maplewood’s most anticipated summer traditions. With thousands of treasures donated by the community—ranging from vintage finds to modern essentials—the Turnover Sale is a celebration of generosity, sustainability, and service. See full details here on the church’s website.

The Turnover Sale is a multi-week community resale event offering an expansive selection of used clothing, home goods, books, toys, electronics, furniture, and collectibles. Proceeds support charities serving women, youth, and children across Northern New Jersey and around the world. In 2024, the sale raised over $83,000 for organizations including Achieve, Back Pack Pals, Family Promise, Isaiah House, Clara Maas Safe House, Cougar Cares, Columbia High School Scholarship Fund, SOMA Parenting Center, South Mountain YMCA, South Orange Rescue Squad, MEND, as well as Morrow Church’s programs with youth and children, including the United Methodist Committee on Relief, a healthcare clinic in Haiti, and a school in Sierra Leone.

Since 1933, the Turnover Sale has brought Maplewood-South Orange neighbors together in a joyful act of giving, reusing, and community building. Every donated item becomes part of a bigger mission—to care for others and create lasting impact.

The sale takes place at the Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church at 600 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood of the following dates and times:

Evening Sales:

• Tuesday, July 1 | 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

• Tuesday, July 8 | 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Morning Sales:

• Saturday, July 5 | 9:30 AM – 12:00 p.m.

• Saturday, July 12 | 9:30 AM – 12:00 p.m.

Drop-off Information

Drop-off through July 5 (excluding July 4th)

Books are not be accepted after June 25.

Drop-off Hours:

Monday-Saturday, 9 p.m. – 3 p.m.

No donations on sale days, except July 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Please sort items into bags or boxes under 20 pounds.