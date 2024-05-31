Morrow Preschool to Host Ice Cream Social June 1st 3-5pm at the MMPS Playground

From Morrow Memorial Preschool:

Are you looking for a play-based preschool for your child? Come and enjoy some ice cream and take a tour of our school. Meet the staff and new families to the Morrow Community for the 2024-2025 school year!

Bring a friend to be entered in a raffle for a Morrow swag goodie bag!

Download (PDF, 53KB)

Morrow is a co-operative preschool offering a creative, play-based curriculum that encourages exploration and growth. It provides a happy, safe, nurturing environment that lays the foundation for lifelong learning by promoting the core values of love, patience, kindness, curiosity and self-esteem. Co-op, partial co-op and non co-op classes are offered for 2 ½ to 5-year-olds and a non co-op Pre-K 5 bridge program for 4-5 year olds. Now offering longer days. Limited space available.

Morrow Memorial Preschool

600 Ridgewood Rd

Maplewood, NJ

For questions please call 973-763-5460

https://www.morrowpreschool.org/

Play Based Learning and Community Building for over 50 years