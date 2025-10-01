‘Not Your Mother’s Menopause’ Returns January 11; Tickets on Sale Now

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (September 2, 2025) – Following the success of January 2025’s symposium, three local women are once again bringing the conversation about menopause to the Maplewood and South Orange community. Maplewood based women’s strength and fitness trainer Allison Kalsched, pelvic health specialist and owner of 5 Point Physical Therapy Stacey Tauriello, and marketing executive and menopause advocate April L McKenzie will present a day-long symposium called Not Your Mother’s Menopause on January 11, 2026 at the Maplewood Country Club. The inaugural event drew 250 attendees and was sold out in five days.

“The conversation about menopause is everywhere”, says Kalsched, “and we wanted to bring that conversation to our friends and neighbors. Since we held our first event this past January, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received not only from our immediate community, but from the menopause community at large. The need to support women with actionable resources and information remains, and we are excited to continue to be an important part of the conversation.” The event will feature nationally recognized leaders in menopause research and advocacy as well as local and regional practitioners in various areas of women’s health and wellness.

“While this discussion is long overdue, sometimes it’s hard to figure out how to access help in your own community. In the months since our first event, we have learned just how valuable events like Not Your Mother’s Menopause are. Hearing celebrities and Instagram-famous doctors share their stories and knowledge is very helpful, but we wanted to give the women of MAPSO (and adjacent areas) real help in accessing resources in their own communities”, states McKenzie.

The event will be led, once again, by keynote speaker Dr. Sharon Malone, a board-certified OB/GYN and Certified Menopause Practitioner who spent nearly 30 years in private practice before dedicating her career to expanding access to evidence-based menopause care and closing the gender gap in midlife health. She is the Chief Medical Advisor of Alloy Women’s Health and the author of the New York Times best seller Grown Woman Talk. She will be joined by other national and local experts including:

– Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, Executive Director of the Birnbaum Women’s Leadership Center at NYU Law (and former Maplewoodian), NYC

– Dr. Somi Javaid, MD, OB/GYN and founder of HerMD

– Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, oncologist, Valley Health, Paramus

– Chanta Blue, LCSW sex and relationship therapist and co-founder of Blue Counseling and Wellness Center, Montclair

– Lauren Tetenbaum, LCSW, JD, PMH-C, advocate, therapist and author of Millennial Menopause: Preparing for Perimenopause, Menopause and Life’s Next Period, NY/NJ

– Dr. Bernice Adu-Amankwa, OB/GYN, West Orange

– Dr. Amy Ahnert, Director, Women’s Heart Program, Morristown Medical Center – Dr. Shefali Patel, OB/GYN, Westfield

– Assemblywoman Heather Simmons, New Jersey 3rd Legislative District – And more…

“Our mission is to arm women with education and accessible community-based resources while eliminating the stigma surrounding women and aging”, said Tauriello. “We are so excited to see this amazing event come to life.”

The day will feature panel discussions regarding hormones and hormone therapy, advocacy for women in health care, discussions about bone, cardiovascular and mental health, exercise, and so much more. In addition, a marketplace of products and services will be open throughout the day.

Purchase tickets here:

As a special offer to announce our 2nd annual event, the recording of the 2025 event is on sale for 25% off.

Partial funding for this event is generously provided by the following sponsors:

Event Sponsor: Valley Health System

Scholarship Sponsors: Elevated by the Cannaboss Lady, Dr. Julie A. Lorber Community Sponsor: Pollock Properties Group

Marketplace Sponsors: Gamechanger Fitness, Montclair Health Coaching

There is a mailing list on the event website to receive information and updates. Not Your Mother's Menopause can be found on Instagram, as well as Facebook, as a private group of the same name, which currently numbers over 1500 members.