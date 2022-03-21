PHOTOS: Girl Scout Troop Fills Maplewood Community Fridge With Food & Care

Local Girl Scout Troop #20214 recently restocked the Maplewood Community Fridge and met with Mayor Dean Dafis for a lesson on local civics and community responsibility.

“Our troop each brought at least one to two items per girl to fill the community fridge up with on Springfield Avenue,” reported Cara Schultz, a Maplewood resident and a girl scout troop leader for a group of 3rd and 4th grade girls. “We met in front of the fridge, discussed why the fridge was set up, and then each girl got to put her donated items into the fridge.”

Mayor Dafis then “talked with the girls more on the goal of the community fridge and the girls got to ask him questions.”

The Maplewood Community Fridge — launched in November 2021 to help fight food insecurity in a neighborhood that lacks walking-distance access to a supermarket — is located in a bright blue shed in the Indiana Street parking lot. The fridge is open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, and community members can come at will to take or donate items. Maplewood’s health department makes periodic sweeps to check expiration dates and the Department of Public Works assists with the upkeep.

Troop #20214 is led by Cara Schultz, Malaika Sinti and Tae Hyung Ku.

Troop Members include: Chloe Hazelton. Chloe Warnick, Elizabeth Schultz, Esme Navarro,, Felicity Nadelson, Frany Sinti, Isabel Curry, Maya Ris, Molly Koed, Rosie Peltz, Sydney Francois and Zola Levin.