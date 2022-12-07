PHOTOS: Seton Village Gingerbread House Party and Contest Winners

From the Seton Village NPP:

Over 200 people attended the Seton Village Gingerbread House Making Party this past Sunday, December 4th. “We were thrilled that this popular event was so well attended and could be held indoors at the Vincent Monella Community Center in the middle of Seton Village,” says Sally Unsworth, NPP Coordinator, “I think I may have experienced cuteness overload at one point as the big smiles and holiday cheer were overflowing all over the room.”

The event was sponsored by Seton Village NPP and Jacqueline Hunter from SOMA Hearth Realty Group. “I was delighted to sponsor this family-friendly event right in my neighborhood,” says Jacqui Hunter. “This is such a wonderful community and it was great to see so many people from all ages out and enjoying being together again. I was so impressed by the creativity and hard work everyone put into their house designs. It was difficult to select the winners with so much competition.” In addition to Jacqui, other gingerbread judges included Julie China of Ideaspace Architecture + Design, local artist and author Elly Lonon, and Village President Sheena Collum.

With over 45 submissions, the prize categories and winning Gingerbread Houses designs include:

Age 7 and Under: Eleanor Meierding

Age 8 to 12: Nzinga Bing-Grant

Teen: Adriana Hauser

Adult: Julie Rome

Winners will receive a gift certificate to Fantasy Party World, located at 259 Irvington Avenue.

See more adorable photos here.

About Seton Village NPP

Seton Village together with South Orange Village was awarded a five-year Neighborhood Preservation Program (NPP) grant to invest in the Seton Village neighborhood and Irvington Avenue business corridor. This grant from the NJ Department of Community Affairs comes with renewable funding of $125,000 per year, for a total investment of $625,000.