PHOTOS: South Orange-Maplewood Congregations Come Together to Celebrate Hanukkah

Multiple Jewish congregations from South Orange and Maplewood united on December 16, 2025 to celebrate Hanukkah bravely and hopefully at the annual SOMA Hanukkah Celebration and Menorah Lighting at Ricalton Square in Maplewood Village.

Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky of the Maplewood Jewish Center, Rabbi Rachel Marder and Rabbi Jesse Olitzky of Congregation Beth El in South Orange, Rabbi Daniel Cohen of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange, and Cantor Eliana Kissner of Oheb Shalom in South Orange, all spoke and stressed the importance of coming together as a unified Jewish community in the face of rising antisemitism, and publicly celebrating what it means to be Jewish.

Photos by Alex Goodman: