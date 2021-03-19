Plants with Social Distance: Maplewood Garden Club’s 84th Annual Plant Sale May 6-8

From the Maplewood Garden Club:

The 2021 Maplewood Garden Club’s 84th Annual Plant Sale is ON and will be outdoors at the Maplewood Community Pool parking lot once again. After holding an abbreviated version last year, MGC announced it will return to their grand-scale sale, albeit with some modifications. One adjustment is that the pool is undergoing needed construction this spring, so the Plant Sale will be relocated to the other end of the parking lot, near the Office of Emergency Management building. But fear not, there will be plenty of room to browse their huge selection of plants safely.

Keeping in mind that COVID-19 is still a concern, MGC will take all necessary precautions during the sale. Their first priority is the health and safety of Club member volunteers and their loyal gardening community. Face masks will be required; and to ensure safe distancing, shopping will be limited to 30 customers (including children) at a time, with a shopping time limit of 45 minutes. Customers wishing to continue perusing the vast plant collection can reenter the sale with a new exit time. The preferred form of payment will be check or credit card.

Considering the restricted number of people permitted on site, the Club is requesting customers to shop alone or limit the group size attending the sale, and to be patient with a potentially protracted shopping experience. Plant Sale hours have been extended to accommodate these changes, and the Plant Sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8.

Mark your calendars! The 2021 Maplewood Garden Club Plant Sale is sure to deliver delight to veteran gardeners and curious newbies alike. Visit MaplewoodGardenClub.org for MGC Plant Sale updates.