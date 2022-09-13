Pollock Properties Group Announces Free Outdoor Movie Night to Benefit MEND NJ

From Pollock Properties Group:

Presented by Pollock Properties Group, SOMA Sport & Social, Matt Keane at Guaranteed Rate

Dear Neighbors,

You made it through the first full week of school, phew! Rest and recharge as a family on Saturday night, together with your community, THIS SATURDAY at our FREE annual outdoor movie night under the stars!

Just bring your family and friends (and maybe a picnic dinner) to the park, and enjoy a fun, family-friendly movie on a giant screen. We will be showing the original “Space Jam,” starting at 7:30pm! There will be FREE water and snacks provided by Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage!

HELP US MAKE A DIFFERENCE:

This amazing FREE community gathering also serves as a food donation collection event for MEND NJ!

MEND NJ requested donations of LOW-SUGAR CEREAL!

Date: Saturday September 17 (Rain Date Sept 24)

Time: 7pm (Movie starts at 7:30pm)

Location: Maplewood Memorial Park

Hosted by: Pollock Properties Group, SOMA Sport & Social, and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate Mortgage, all of whom are committed to making a difference!

RSVP HERE! (not required, but helpful)

With love and gratitude,

Vanessa & all the fine folks at Pollock Properties Group

REALTOR/Sales Associate

#CareServeGive #ClosingforaCause

SOMA’s #1 team for families served

View our new real estate website here:

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams Premier Properties

973-376-0033 office, 518 Millburn Ave, Short Hills NJ 07078

https://youtu.be/co6NAtIj4Xo