Pollock Properties Group to Host ‘Coffee & Canines’ Event on April 22 to Benefit Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter

From Pollock Properties Group:

You’re invited to COFFEE & CANINES, a community-building donation event benefiting Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter!

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate are excited to host our first ever Coffee & Canines community event on Saturday, April 22 (rain date 4/23) from 10am-12pm in the South Mountain Reservation, where we intend to make a difference as a community by collecting pet supplies, and donations for our local animal shelter! (click here for directions to meeting point).

Bring your friends, family and pups for some good coffee and a nice walk in the reservation! Our meeting point is near the dog park where your dogs can also run and play freely! The Light Bulb Coffee Shop coffee cart will be there serving coffee and the first 50 walkers get a free coffee!

Don’t have a dog? Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter will be there walking adoptable dogs for you to meet!

Donation items needed:

Dog & cat toys

Peanut butter

Dog & cat treats

Cans of pumpkin

Applesauce

Wet & dry dog & cat food

Nylon leashes

Metal training leashes

Scratching post

Laundry detergent

Latex free exam gloves

Sponges

Bring your items to the event for donation OR check out Mt. Pleasant’s wish lists on amazon and chewy to send needed donations directly to the shelter!

South Orange’s Pet Wants will also be there with free samples of their dry food and bites of their jerky for the dogs to enjoy!

We are SO EXCITED for this event and can’t wait to see you! No RSVP, just join us there!

POLLOCK PROPERTIES GROUP

Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

Office: 973-376-0033

Team Direct: 973-544-8484

www.pollockpropertiesgroup.com

@pollockpropertiesgroup

#CareServeGive​

#ClosingForACause​

(Each office independently owned and operated)





