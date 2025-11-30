Prospect Church Celebrates Centennial With Christmas Concert, Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, & Christmas Eve Service 

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — November 23, 2025 — Prospect Presbyterian Church will celebrate the holiday season with a series of festive community events, highlighted by its Centennial Christmas Concert Celebration on Sunday, December 7 at 6:00 PM, marking the conclusion of the 100th anniversary year of the church’s historic sanctuary.

The evening will begin in the sanctuary with a short program featuring seasonal music and poetry to celebrate the generations who have worshiped, celebrated and been comforted in this space.

Following the program, guests will move to Fellowship Hall for a festive gathering with:

Jukebox-style Christmas caroling

Light bites and seasonal treats

A bar with mocktails, cocktails, and draft beer

A silent auction featuring goods, services, and experiences generously donated by local businesses and community members

Secret Shoppe — A Fun Holiday Shopping Experience for Kids

Prospect Presbyterian is also bringing back Secret Shoppe, a beloved tradition where children can shop independently for affordable gifts for their loved ones. With help from volunteer “elves” – middle- and high-schoolers from the community – children will choose and purchase gifts, which will be wrapped and labeled for them to take home and place under the tree.

Christmas Eve Service & Live Nativity

The church’s holiday celebrations will culminate with a Christmas Eve service featuring a Live Nativity, inviting everybody in attendance to choose a character and step into the story, offering families a meaningful, immersive way to experience the meaning of Christmas.

A Season Rooted in Community

“As we conclude the 100th anniversary of our sanctuary, we wanted this season to feel like an open invitation – to joy, reflection and community,” said Rev. Jessica Ebner-Dixon, Pastor of Prospect Presbyterian Church. “These holiday events represent the very best of what Prospect has to offer as a place to worship, celebrate and connect.”

Prospect Presbyterian Church is a welcoming and inclusive congregation that has served the Maplewood–South Orange community for more than a century. The church continues to expand its mission through music, outreach programs, inter-generational activities, and partnerships that strengthen community life.

Events Snapshot

Centennial Christmas Concert Celebration

Sunday, December 7 • 6:00 PM • Sanctuary & Fellowship Hall

Open to the community; silent auction and refreshments to follow

Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe

Friday, December 12 – 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM

Saturday, December 13 – 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Children’s shopping event with volunteer “elves”

Christmas Eve Service & Live Nativity

December 24 • 7:30