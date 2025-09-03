CommunityMaplewoodParks & RecreationRecreationSouth Orange

Seniors Soak in the Last Drop of Summer at the South Orange and Maplewood Pools

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The calendar might say that fall is officially still almost weeks away, but for those who frequent the pools, summer is over when the pool gates close for the last time.

When the pools close to the general public on Labor Day and the kids return to school, there are two days when the 55 and older set have the South Orange and Maplewood pools to themselves for a few hours.

On Tuesday, senior citizens closed the South Orange pool with a cookout and some last laps and on Wednesday, they were at the Maplewood pool for a party complete with a unicycle-riding juggler.

The colder water from recent chilly nights and the crisper breeze this week, reminded folks of what’s to come and had them already longing for opening day.

A juggler riding a unicycle entertains senior pool-goers at the Maplewood Pool on Wednesday. (Photo by Marilyn Lehren)

 

Maplewood celebrated the last open day at the pool with a party for senior citizens on Wednesday, Sept. 3. (Photo by Marilyn Lehren)

 

Senior citizens celebrated the last day at the South Orange Community Pool day with a party on Tuesday, Sept. 2. (Photo by Marilyn Lehren)

 

Last one out! Til next year! (Photo by Marilyn Lehren)

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.