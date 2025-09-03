Seniors Soak in the Last Drop of Summer at the South Orange and Maplewood Pools

The calendar might say that fall is officially still almost weeks away, but for those who frequent the pools, summer is over when the pool gates close for the last time.

When the pools close to the general public on Labor Day and the kids return to school, there are two days when the 55 and older set have the South Orange and Maplewood pools to themselves for a few hours.

On Tuesday, senior citizens closed the South Orange pool with a cookout and some last laps and on Wednesday, they were at the Maplewood pool for a party complete with a unicycle-riding juggler.

The colder water from recent chilly nights and the crisper breeze this week, reminded folks of what’s to come and had them already longing for opening day.