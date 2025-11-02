Seton Hall Hosts Lecture by Cornell Professor and Author of ‘Legalized Inequalities’

Seton Hall University’s Lewinson Center for the Study of Labor, Inequality, and Social Justice hosts its 2025–26 Ed Lewinson Lecture, which is free and open to the public on Wednesday, Nov. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year’s lecture will feature Shannon Gleeson, Ph.D., Edmund Ezra Day Professor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations and the Brooks School of Public Policy. Dr. Gleeson will discuss her forthcoming co-authored book, Legalized Inequalities: Immigration and Race in the Low-Wage Workplace. Drawing on extensive research with Haitian and Central American workers, she will explore how employer-friendly regulations, at-will employment practices, and immigration enforcement mechanisms can disempower workers—while also examining the ways low-wage and immigrant workers assert agency through resistance, advocacy, and collective organizing.

Gleeson is the author or co-author of five books, the editor of six volumes or special issues, and has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and chapters.

While registration is not required, it is appreciated for planning purposes. Register here