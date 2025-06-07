Seton Hall Offers Students a Jump on Fall with Variety of Summer Classes

Undergraduate and graduate students can jump start their success by enrolling in a variety of summer courses at Seton Hall University. On-campus, online and hybrid course options make it easier than ever to fit learning into summer plans. Smaller class sizes allow for more personalized attention, while condensed course schedules help students focus on key subjects without semester-long distractions.

With a wide range of courses available across multiple disciplines, the summer term provides an opportunity to earn credits for program-specific classes, lighten fall and spring course loads or accelerate degree completion in a flexible and convenient format.

A Multitude of Offerings

Registration is open for both graduate and undergraduate students enrolled at Seton Hall, as well as visiting students from other universities and colleges. Summer students can earn transferable credits, making Seton Hall’s summer courses a valuable option for anyone looking to stay on track or get ahead.

Examples of the multitude of available courses include Abnormal Psychology; Anthropology; Capital and Money Markets; Catholic Theology; Counseling Theory; Corporate Branding Strategy; Creation and Science; Digital Art and Design; Ethics; Forces in Health Care; Foundations of Education; Music and Civilization; Network Analysis; Organizational Behavior; Sports Management; United Nations Insider’s View; World History and Western Civilization and more.

Empowering High School Students

Summer programs at Seton Hall aren’t only for those in college or graduate school. High school students can take academically rigorous college pre-course work in July, with credit and non-credit options available. Beyond academic knowledge, high school students also have the opportunity to experience a college campus while participating in courses on our South Orange, NJ campus.

Offerings include Accounting for the Future: Unleashing Your Potential; Introduction to Baseball Analytics; Sports Media and Business Academy; Introduction to Health Sciences and Health Careers: Topics in Women’s Healthcare; Giant Leap STEM Program: Robotics & Electronics, Mechanics, Weather and Climate Sustainability; Investing 101; Summer Entrepreneurship Institute; and Managing a Live Financial Portfolio.

Register Today

To learn more about summer programs for undergraduate and graduate students, visit the Seton Hall website.

Learn more about pre-college summer programs here.