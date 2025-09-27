Seton Hall U. Invites South Orange Community to Homecoming & Family Weekend Oct. 3-5

Seton Hall University will celebrate its Hall Homecoming and Family Weekend from Friday, October 3 through Sunday, October 5. With live music, carnival rides, food trucks, a hay bale maze and sporting events, the fall celebration is designed to bring together alumni, parents, families, students, faculty, staff and the surrounding South Orange community for a weekend filled with fun, connection and Pirate Pride.

The weekend will kick off with Stomp the Hall step show, an electric and energetic display of “Divine Nine” culture as Seton Hall’s historically Black fraternities and sororities, along with guest performers, showcase their tradition of step.

There will also be carnival rides and games on the Green as well as a hay bale maze and pumpkin smash and the chance to cheer on Seton Hall’s men’s soccer team, women’s softball team and the swim and dive squad along with a first look at the men’s and women’s basketball teams at an All-Star Showcase.

Saturday will also feature the Oktoberfest Tent Happy Hour, from 3:30 to 6 p.m., with seasonal snacks, beverages, beer (from Glenbrook Brewery) and the chance to relax by the fire pits with live music. On Sunday, the celebration concludes with the always-popular Jazz Brunch, offering a buffet, mimosa bar, live music from the Seton Hall Jazz Band and remarks from University leadership.

This year’s festivities arrive on the heels of Seton Hall’s historic philanthropic campaign launch, “For All, Forever: A Campaign for a Greater Seton Hall.” Announced earlier this month, the $225 million campaign is the most ambitious in University history and will expand opportunities for the next generation of Setonians while strengthening the University’s position among the nation’s Catholic institutions.

“Hall Homecoming and Family Weekend is a true celebration of Pirate Pride and the strength of our community,” said Anthony Bellucci, M.B.A. ’18, Associate Vice President of Alumni Engagement and Philanthropy, “Coming right after the launch of For All, Forever, it’s an exciting moment to reflect on our shared traditions while also looking ahead to the impact we can create together through the campaign.”

Click here for more information, registration and a full schedule of events.