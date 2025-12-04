Seton Hall University Launches Initiative to Empower Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

From Seton Hall University:

Seton Hall University has launched ImpactNJ: Urban Ventures Collaborative, a new entrepreneurship boot camp and mentoring program, to promote economic empowerment in underserved communities in northern New Jersey.

The ImpactNJ program is currently accepting applications and is open to aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners who may have limited access to capital, training or other essential resources.

Set to begin in January 2026, ImpactNJ is part of the nationally recognized Urban Poverty and Business Initiative (UPBI), a growing network of universities and nonprofit partners worldwide committed to expanding opportunity through entrepreneurship and sustainable community development. UPBI is led by the University of Notre Dame’s McKenna Center for Human Development and Global Business, housed within the Keough School of Global Affairs.

Support from The Coca-Cola Company in North America to UPBI led to the initiative’s expansion to Seton Hall and the establishment of ImpactNJ. As the Northern New Jersey partner for UPBI, Seton Hall is helping to drive inclusive growth across communities, including Newark, Orange, East Orange, Irvington, Paterson, Elizabeth and Jersey City.

Coca-Cola is supporting ImpactNJ and additional UPBI programs across the country, including in New York City, Philadelphia, Miami, Houston and Los Angeles, as part of initiatives to support the upcoming host cities for FIFA World Cup 26TM. Coca-Cola’s support will help enable ImpactNJ to implement entrepreneur skills-building workshops, community events that celebrate local businesses, and mentoring networks that foster financial sustainability and upward mobility in underserved communities.

“We are grateful to Coca-Cola for its support of urban entrepreneurship in northern New Jersey. We look forward to working with UPBI to leave a legacy of connection, access and shared success well beyond the tournament itself,” said Susan Scherreik, director of Impact NJ and the founding director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship in the Stillman School of Business.

ImpactNJ offers an 11-month experience that supports both low-income individuals ready to transform their business ideas into viable ventures and entrepreneurs who have already launched a business but face challenges scaling to the next level. After completing the boot camp, graduates who wish to continue will receive four months of one-on-one mentoring from entrepreneurs, followed by additional consulting support in August from Seton Hall students to help them develop websites, enhance their social media presence and strengthen their business operations.

Boot Camp and Mentoring Program Features

The program begins with a six-week Saturday Boot Camp, offering participants foundational business knowledge and real-world tools to strengthen or launch their ventures. Attendees will benefit from:

Practical business training through in-person workshops

Access to microlending resources

One-on-one mentorship from experienced professionals

Support with business basics such as licensing, banking, websites, and accounting

Ongoing consulting and guidance through Seton Hall’s studdent-led business consulting teams

Workshop Dates: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. — January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2026

Location: Equal Space ES89 Sharespace & Incubator, 89 Market Street, 4th Floor, Newark

Cost: Participants pay just $25 with a scholarship (valued at $725)

“This initiative exemplifies our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for all entrepreneurs, especially those who have been historically overlooked,” said Joyce Strawser, dean of the Stillman School of Business. “It’s an innovative, purpose-driven way to apply business education for the greater good, and we are honored to play a leading role.”

Through collaboration with ImpactNJ community partners that include Greater Newark Enterprises Corp (GNEC), and other business leaders, as well as Seton Hall faculty and students, participants will gain the training, tools, and mentorship needed to build sustainable businesses and achieve long-term financial stability.

Click here for more information or to apply for the January 2026 cohort of the ImpactNJ: Urban Ventures Collaborative Entrepreneurship Boot Camp and Mentoring Program.

In addition, ImpactNJ is seeking mentors to work with both early-stage entrepreneurs and those already operating businesses. The mentoring will take place over an approximately four-month period from mid-March through July via bimonthly one-on-one discussions, which can be virtual, in-person or a combination of both. Those who are interested and have experienced a successful launch and development of a business of their own can sign up to be a mentor here.

For partnership inquiries, contact [email protected].