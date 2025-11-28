The following news release is from Seton Hall University:

Seton Hall University Launches Initiative to Empower Early-Stage Entrepreneurs Seton Hall University has launched ImpactNJ: Urban Ventures Collaborative, a new Entrepreneurship Boot Camp and Mentoring Program designed to empower entrepreneurs and strengthen communities across northern New Jersey.

Set to begin in January 2026, the program is part of the nationally recognized Urban Poverty and Business Initiative (UPBI), a growing network of universities and nonprofit partners across the globe working together to address poverty through the lens of entrepreneurship and economic empowerment.

The program is open to aspiring entrepreneurs who otherwise have limited access to capital, training or other resources. As the Northern New Jersey partner for UPBI, Seton Hall is helping to foster economic empowerment in underserved communities, including Newark, Orange, East Orange, Irvington, Paterson, Elizabeth, and Jersey City.

The program offers an 11-month experience that supports both low-income individuals ready to transform their business ideas into viable ventures and entrepreneurs who have already launched a business but face challenges scaling it to the next level.

“This program is about more than education — it’s about empowerment,” said Susan Scherreik, director of ImpactNJ: Urban Ventures Collaborative and Founding Director of Seton Hall’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. “What sets this initiative apart is the depth and duration of support we provide. This program offers truly individualized guidance for aspiring entrepreneurs who might otherwise feel overwhelmed by the challenges of their daily lives.”

After completing the boot camp, graduates who wish to continue will receive four months of one-on-one mentoring from entrepreneurs, followed by additional consulting support in August from Seton Hall students to help them develop websites, enhance their social media presence, and strengthen their business operations.

The ImpactNJ initiative builds upon Seton Hall’s history of supporting entrepreneurship through programs such as the Pirates Pitch startup competition, the Pirates LaunchPad summer accelerator, the Entrepreneur Hall of Fame, and the UPitchNJ collegiate competition in partnership with Nokia Bell Labs.

“By aligning with UPBI, Seton Hall connects urban entrepreneurs in New Jersey to a broader national and global network of support and opportunity, said Joyce Strawser, Ph.D., dean of the Stillman School of Business. “We are especially excited about involving our students in this program and providing an important service-learning experience in their journey to becoming principled business leaders.”

Boot Camp and Mentoring Program Features

The program begins with a six-week Saturday Boot Camp, offering participants foundational business knowledge and real-world tools to strengthen or launch their ventures. Attendees will benefit from:

Practical business training through in-person workshops

Access to microlending resources

One-on-one mentorship from experienced professionals

Support with business basics such as licensing, banking, websites, and accounting

Ongoing consulting and guidance through Seton Hall’s studdent-led business consulting teams

Workshop Dates: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. — January 31, February 7, 14, 21, 28, and March 7, 2026

Location: Equal Space ES89 Sharespace & Incubator, 89 Market Street, 4th Floor, Newark, NJ

Cost: Participants pay just $25 with a scholarship (valued at $725)

Through collaboration with local partners such as the Greater Newark Enterprises Corporation (a certified Community Development Financial Institution), as well as regional business leaders and Seton Hall faculty and students, participants will gain the training, tools, and mentorship needed to build sustainable businesses and achieve long-term financial stability.

Click here for more information or to apply for the January 2026 cohort of the ImpactNJ: Urban Ventures Collaborative Entrepreneurship Boot Camp and Mentoring Program.

For partnership inquiries, write to [email protected].