Seton Hall University invites the community to join in its 16th annual Christmas at the Hall Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, beginning at 6 p.m. on the University Green of its South Orange campus.

This beloved tradition, part of the University’s celebration of Advent and community spirit, is free and will kick off a full season of festive events and partner initiatives that emphasize Seton Hall’s strong commitment to faith and service.

Best College Reviews and Academic Influence rate Seton Hall as the #1 ranked university in the country for its holiday spirit.

Attendees can look for timeless traditions such as hot cocoa, candy canes, blue Santa hats, snow machine effects, coordinated lighting displays, holiday music and a special prayer to bless the tree and all those in attendance by Father Colin Kay.

All are welcome: the tree lighting is free and open to the public, and visitors are invited to stroll the campus to see its holiday decorations and merriment.

