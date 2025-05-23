Shalom Festival Celebrates Jewish Culture at The Woodland Sunday, May 25

The SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee, in partnership with the Township of Maplewood and local residents and businesses, is bringing back Shalom Festival on Sunday, May 25.

The family-friendly, community-wide celebration of Jewish culture, heritage and life features an afternoon of great food, music, dancing, schmoozing and fun, featuring special guests DJ Jimmy and the renowned New York Jewish Dancers.

The second annual Shalom Festival takes place this year during Jewish Heritage Month and is an inclusive cultural event that is free and open to the entire community.

The event is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road. All are welcome to come and enjoy: