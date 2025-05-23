CommunityMaplewood

Shalom Festival Celebrates Jewish Culture at The Woodland Sunday, May 25

by The SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee

The free family-friendly celebration of Jewish culture, heritage and life features an afternoon of great food, fun, music, dancing and schmoozing.

written by The SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The SOMA Jewish Cultural Affairs Committee, in partnership with the Township of Maplewood and local residents and businesses, is bringing back Shalom Festival on Sunday, May 25.

The family-friendly, community-wide celebration of Jewish culture, heritage and life features an afternoon of great food, music, dancing, schmoozing and fun, featuring special guests DJ Jimmy and the renowned New York Jewish Dancers.

The second annual Shalom Festival takes place this year during Jewish Heritage Month and is an inclusive cultural event that is free and open to the entire community.

The event is from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road. All are welcome to come and enjoy:

  • A genre-spanning playlist of pop, rock, contemporary and traditional music by Jewish artists
  • Delicious baked treats, Mizrachi and Sephardi delicacies and traditional Jewish nosherei
  • Community Jewish-style potluck (Kindly avoid bringing pork, seafood or mixed meat-dairy dishes, but don’t worry if your kitchen isn’t kosher enough!)
  • A special presentation of traditional Jewish dancing from the New York Jewish Dancers at 2 p.m.

Related Articles

Maplewood to Become a New Jersey ‘Film Ready’...

Maplewood Farmers Market Opens June 2; South Orange...

A Paper Plane Coffee Is Coming to Former...

CHS Teacher Offering Summer Camp Film Course

Maplewood Leaders Open the Debate on Allowing Cannabis...

SOMSD Earns National ‘Best Communities for Music Education’...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.