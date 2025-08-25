Sip, Savor & Support Isaiah House September 25

From Isaiah House:

Isaiah House invites you to join us for Wine & Dine: A Toast to Isaiah House on Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM at Sofia’s in Springfield. This unforgettable evening will feature fine wines, curated pairings, and a night of connection—all in support of Isaiah House’s mission to provide shelter, nourishment, and critical services to families in need.

Tickets and full event details are available here: https://secure.givelively.org/ event/isaiah-house/wine-dine- 2025-a-toast-to-isaiah-house.