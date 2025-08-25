Sip, Savor & Support Isaiah House September 25

From Isaiah House:
Isaiah House invites you to join us for Wine & Dine: A Toast to Isaiah House on Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 PM at Sofia’s in Springfield. This unforgettable evening will feature fine wines, curated pairings, and a night of connection—all in support of Isaiah House’s mission to provide shelter, nourishment, and critical services to families in need.
Tickets and full event details are available here: https://secure.givelively.org/
Founded in 1988 and located at 238 North Munn Avenue East in East Orange, Isaiah House is a food pantry and temporary homeless shelter, offering emergency housing to families of all shapes and sizes as it is one of the few shelters with private rooms so that families in crisis can stay together. Its 24-hour staff provides meals and supportive assistance including transportation, assistance enrolling in state and federal programs and other essential daily tasks, as well as 24-hour supervised housing for mothers and newborns to help strengthen their caretaking abilities in a safe and nurturing environment. Its in-house daycare allows mothers to go to work and attend to urgent personal matters while staying at Isaiah House.
Visit the website isaiahhouse.org for more information.