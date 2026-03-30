SOMA Celebrated Hazel Clark Day With ‘RunJumpThrow’ Events, Community Book Reading

Earlier this month, South Orange and Maplewood celebrated Hazel Clark Day with a series of youth-focused events honoring the hometown Olympian and her commitment to inspiring the next generation through sports, education, and community engagement.

First proclaimed by local leaders in 2018, Hazel Clark Day recognizes the achievements of the three-time Olympian and six-time U.S. champion who grew up in South Orange, attending South Mountain Elementary School through Columbia High School. This year’s celebration on March 12 featured student programming in partnership with USA Track & Field (USATF) and a public community event at Maplewood Memorial Library.

School-based events included two RunJumpThrow activities sponsored by USATF for students at South Mountain Elementary School and Maplewood Middle School. Hazel Clark was joined by fellow Olympians Sharrieffa Barksdale of USATF and DeeDee Trotter to introduce this fun experience to kids. RunJumpThrow is a free, hands-on, noncompetitive initiative designed to introduce children ages 7 and up to the fundamentals of track and field. Through dynamic warm-ups and skill stations focused on running, jumping and throwing, the program encourages physical activity while helping young people build confidence, coordination, and a love of movement. During the school programs, Clark shared her personal journey of perseverance, discipline, and developing a performance mindset.

The day concluded with a community event at Maplewood Memorial Library at 4 pm, where Clark, with her daughter by her side, read from her debut children’s book, Hazel Takes the First Step. The reading was followed by an active Q&A (with Olympian DeeDee Trotter facilitating), photo opportunities and a book signing. The event kicked off the library’s annual Ideas Festival.

Hazel Takes the First Step, reflects on Clark’s childhood experiences navigating expectations, comparisons to her Olympian relatives, and the influence of her father, renowned educator Dr. Joe Clark. The story encourages children to build self-confidence, manage performance anxiety, and develop a healthy mindset when facing challenges.

“I recently permanently moved back to South Orange, and it has been heartwarming to return home,” said Clark, who was inducted into the CHS Hall of Fame three years ago. “Giving back on Hazel Clark day is my way of honoring all those who invested in me—and of being intentional about serving the next generation. Exposing SOMA youth to track and field experiences through the USATF RunJumpThrow activity is one of those ways. Releasing my new children’s book on Hazel Clark Day with my daughter and so many friends and neighbors in the room was a beautiful experience. A big thank you to South Orange-Maplewood School District and Maplewood Memorial Library for all the support to make Hazel Clark Day a huge success.”

Superintendent of Schools Jason Bing said the District was “thrilled to celebrate Hazel Clark Day in our schools.”

“It was inspiring for students to meet an athlete like Hazel Clark who has not only achieved greatness in her sport, but also continuously gives back to the community that helped shape her,” Bing said. “Her presence coincided with the launch announcement of our new middle school sports programming – we cannot wait to see what our athletes in 6th to 8th grade will achieve next fall.”

Maplewood Middle School Principal Dana Granau said Hazel Clark Day was “a special day at MMS.”

“Our students were in the presence of one of their own — Olympian and CHS graduate — and my former CHS track and field teammate Hazel Clark!” Granau said. “We thank Hazel for bringing along fellow Olympians DeeDee Trotter and Dr. Barksdale to remind [students] the importance of movement and wellbeing. Hazel stayed and signed autographs and truly poured into our kids. Youth sports has the power to change lives for the better. I know my students were inspired today!”

South Mountain Elementary School Principal Kevin Mason said, “South Mountain Elementary School’s superstar second graders were excited to celebrate Hazel Clark Day by participating in the RunJumpThrow program sponsored by USA Track & Field and Hershey’s. Our physical education teachers emphasize the importance of physical activity and healthy habits, and this event provided students with a fun opportunity to run, jump, throw, and stay active.”

Hazel Clark, who graduated from Columbia High School in 1995, is widely regarded as one of the strongest U.S. middle-distance runners of her era. In addition to three Olympics, her career includes seven national championships, three NCAA indoor titles, three NCAA outdoor titles, and an undefeated Southeastern Conference record while competing for the University of Florida. Beyond athletics, Clark has built a career focused on youth empowerment, sports development, and community impact. She has served as a U.S. Sports Envoy, partnering with the U.S. Department of State and World Learning to deliver sports and education programs that empower young people around the world. She also runs Nike Sport Performance Camp and Nike Running Camp across New Jersey and New York with US Sports Camps.

Her father, the late Dr. Joe Clark, was the principal at Eastside High School who inspired the film Lean on Me. Hazel Clark continues her family’s legacy of community impact through the Clark Family Legacy Fund, which provides scholarships and access to extracurricular programs, camps, and educational opportunities for young people.

Clark’s work reflects her commitment to using sports, mentorship, and storytelling to build confidence, create opportunity, and inspire the next generation to lead with resilience and purpose.

Khadijah Lane, who contributed some of the photos, is a 12th grader at Columbia High School, working as paid student freelancer with Village Green through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.