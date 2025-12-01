SOMSD Parenting Center & Rent Party Announce Annual Toy Drive

The SOMSD Parenting Center and Rent Party are excited to announce its Annual Toy Drive. Now in its 28th year, this initiative is aimed at spreading cheer to families in need within our community. With all of the holidays fast approaching, this drive provides an opportunity for our community to come together and ensure that every child experiences one of the many joys of the season.

Tax-deductible donations are being accepted via Gofundme, which allow us to purchase toys from our local toy stores. Donations are also being accepted via Amazon Wish List or through our Buy One, Donate Program at A Paper Hat, Toy Division, and [words] Bookstore.

Make an online tax-deductible donation at https://gofund.me/987b6593c

Donate an item from the wish list: https://trst.in/B9NQyv

Drop off a new toy at any district elementary school Drop Box (11/19-12/12)

Buy one, Donate one at A paper hat, Toy Division & [words] Bookstore

Join us at Roman Gourmet on Giving Tuesday (12/2) – 100% of the proceeds from plain pizza slices will be donated to the Toy Drive

Every contribution makes a meaningful difference and we thank our community for its continued support and kindness during this season of giving.

Together, we can create a season of joy and kindness for all. A heartfelt thanks for your generosity.