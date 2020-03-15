South Orange and Maplewood Announce the COVID-19: SOMA Senior Support Fund

From South Orange and Maplewood Townships:

As our community takes necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we want to take special steps to support some of our older residents. Our older South Orange and Maplewood residents are the most vulnerable to this disease. In addition, the many recent cancellations of activities and programs are meant to provide protections, but this can also mean that our seniors are without the services they need including food, shopping, transportation, and medication. We are also developing initiatives to address social isolation in a meaningful way such a “phone a friend”.

With your help, we will be providing our SOMA seniors with financial and logistical assistance as we navigate this uncertain and evolving situation. A donation of any amount is greatly appreciated.

To help us get the word out, please share the link to your Facebook or Instagram posts: https://www.gofundme.com/covid19-soma-seniors

COVID-19: Senior Support Fund is a joint initiative undertaken by South Orange Village and Maplewood Township and administered by SOMA Two Towns for All Ages . A special thanks to the Jewish Community Housing Corporation for their partnership in providing logistical assistance in launching an online fundraiser.

Additional information from Cathy Rowe, director of Two Towns for All Ages: “If you are a senior citizen and need assistance with deliveries, transportation or other services disrupted by closings, please go to the SOMA Two Towns for All Ages website at www.SOMATwotownsforallages.org , or call (973) 558-0863 or email [email protected].”