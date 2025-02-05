South Orange Downtown Welcomes Six New Board Members and Announces New Executive Leadership

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown (SODT) is excited to introduce six new board members and announce the appointment of its new executive board leadership team for 2025. With a blend of experienced property owners, dedicated business owners, and engaged South Orange residents, the organization is poised to continue its mission of enhancing the vibrancy, inclusivity, and economic vitality of the downtown district.

The newly elected executive board leadership team includes Amelia Cruz-Holder, Property Owner, as Chair; Tatiyana Lofton, Business & Property Owner, as Vice-Chair; and Hannah Zollman, Resident, as Treasurer. This volunteer leadership team brings a shared passion for downtown revitalization, collaboration, and driving meaningful improvements to the district.

Joining the board are six new members eager to contribute to the continued success of South Orange Downtown:

Aaron Tappen, Business Owner

Brendan Gioello, Resident

Edith Villavicencio, Business Owner

Maura Hargrave-Kerns, Business Owner

Sheldon Pinto, Business Owner

Victoria Duncker, Resident

These new members bring fresh perspectives, energy, and a deep commitment to advancing South Orange Downtown’s mission, eager to contribute to the enhancement and success of the downtown area. “We’re thrilled to welcome such a talented and diverse group of individuals to the board,” said Amelia Cruz-Holder, South Orange Downtown Chair. “Their passion for our downtown and their willingness to step up as leaders will help us continue to make South Orange a thriving destination for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

ACKNOWLEDGING OUTGOING BOARD MEMBERS

South Orange Downtown would also like to recognize and thank its six outgoing board members for their invaluable service: Cat Fisher, Business Owner; Jonathan Javins, Business Owner; James Goodger, Business Owner; George Constantinou, Business Owner; and Michael Maza and Courtney Bryan, Residents. These individuals played a pivotal role during their terms in shaping key initiatives such as community events, marketing campaigns, and outdoor beautification projects that create inviting public spaces. Their dedication has made a lasting impact on the vibrancy and economic growth of the downtown district.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our outgoing board members for their leadership and hard work,” said Melissa Hodge, Executive Director. “Their commitment to enhancing downtown South Orange has created a strong foundation for us to build upon. With the new board, we’re excited to continue their legacy while exploring innovative ways to engage our community and strengthen our downtown.”

LOOKING AHEAD

South Orange Downtown looks forward to an exciting year ahead, with plans for new initiatives, expanded events, and ongoing efforts to enhance the downtown district. The organization remains committed to fostering collaboration between local businesses, property owners, and residents while creating a vibrant, welcoming environment for all.

ABOUT SOUTH ORANGE DOWNTOWN

South Orange Downtown is a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to making the downtown business district a vibrant place to live, work, and enjoy through events, beautification and advocacy for the downtown businesses. For more information about South Orange Downtown and its initiatives, please visit southorangedowntown.org.