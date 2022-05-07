South Orange Elks Hosts Ladies’ Dance Party, Raises Over $2K for North Porch Women and Infants Center

From the South Orange Elks:

The South Orange Elks hosted its second annual Ladies’ Night Dance party for the Maplewood and South Orange community and it did not disappoint!

The lodge was packed, and ladies danced for hours while S.O. Elks’ own Preston Olson played the hits and took requests keeping the dance floor packed. Specialty cocktails were mixed by the talented Elks bartenders and women posed with friends in a photo booth sponsored by local business You & Them.

Not only was the event welcomed with resounding excitement from the community but also raised $2,436 for North Porch Women and Infants Center, a local charity. Now that’s what we call partying with purpose!