South Orange Hometown Holiday Celebration Brings the Community Together on Saturday, December 6 

From South Orange Downtown:

South Orange Downtown welcomes families, friends, and neighbors to kick off the season at the annual Hometown Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 6, from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM. This festive afternoon brings the community together for holiday cheer, family activities, live performances, and the beloved tree lighting.

From 2:00 to 5:00 PM, families are invited upstairs at Felina Steak (101 S Orange Ave) for Holiday Moments & Santa Photos. Guests can enjoy free professional photos with Santa, along with themed games, crafts, and hands-on activities for kids. The South Orange Public Library will also host a Holiday Education Station, highlighting cultural traditions celebrated around the world throughout December.

At 5:00 PM, the celebration continues in Spiotta Park (20–32 Village Plaza) with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony. Performances by the Columbia High School Choir and Concepts Dance Academy will lead up to the official lighting at 5:30 PM. Afterward, guests are invited back to Felina’s patio for hot chocolate and sweet treats.

South Orange Downtown extends heartfelt thanks to South Orange Village for its partnership in bringing this event to life. Additional gratitude is extended to the Tree Sponsor, Felina Steak by Landmark, and the Holiday Moments Sponsor, The Lichtman Rabney Group of Hearth Realty, for their generous support.

For more information, visit southorangedowntown.org.