South Orange Hosts My Branch Office Food Drive

From South Orange Village Center Alliance:

Giving back to the community matters now more than ever. Join My Branch Office for a season of giving by participating in our food drive. They are accepting non-perishable food items to benefit the OLS Food Pantry. They have set out a collection bin in their SOMA One office located at 76 S Orange Ave LL06. Donations will be accepted during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm. Additional information and a detailed list of accepted items can be found here. All donations are greatly appreciated!