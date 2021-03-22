South Orange-Maplewood Girl Scouts Women’s History Month Donation Drive Was a Huge Success

The South Orange Maplewood Girl Scouts, along with Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee, Village President Sheena Collum, South Orange Trustee Donna Coallier, the DPW crews from both towns, Our Lady of Sorrows food pantry, and Girls Helping Girls Period held a donation drive on Saturday to help support women in the community.

The drive, held in the parking lots of Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange and the DeHart Community Center in Maplewood, was a huge success and will make a tangible impact for so many women, girls and families.

Fun Facts:

Collected 11,000 menstrual supplies (enough to provide supplies to more than 50 people for a year!!!)

At OLS, collected enough food to fill the bed of a large pick-up truck three times; enough books to fill a large pick up truck (both the bed and the passenger area, were full to the top), and so many clothes that donations had to be turned away! The drive filled 10 wardrobe boxes of clothes and had huge piles stacked high on top of every box.

At DeHart, the Maplewood DPW needed a convoy of trucks, including a loader truck to transport all the donated food, books and clothes back to South Orange

Girl Scouts participating: There were 18 troops participated in the event – from hanging flyers around our two towns and in their neighborhoods, to volunteering at the donation drive with 13 troops in person, and five additional troops help with distribution before the event. There were 52 girls and 28 adults volunteer in person at OLS and DeHart

