South Orange-Maplewood Sewing Volunteers Rally to Make Surgical Masks for Health Care Workers

New Jersey’s hospitals and health care system are bracing for a tidal wave of those affected by the COVID-19 virus. Many are in great need of supplies, and are reaching out to the community to help. Some go so far as to call this a “Dunkirk moment,” referring to the largely volunteer civilian force that worked tirelessly to rescue stranded troops in World War II.

The South Orange-Maplewood community is finding a way to answer the call.

Atlantic Health System, which operates both Overlook Hospital and Morristown Medical Center, recently posted on its website about the need for critical supplies — most urgently, surgical masks:.

“Many members of our community have reached out and asked if they can help us by making masks. We created a video to show you how to make masks that can be used by those in health care spaces who are not taking care of patients with Coronavirus, but still may want additional protection. This will allow the professional protective gear to be used exclusively for health care professionals who are at higher risk of exposure.”

Author and sewing enthusiast Tina Kelley, a Maplewood resident, decided she could help. She had some fabric, sewing skills, and an aspiration to help by making masks — but she needed to know what to make and where to bring them. In the current situation, “finding something to do that helps is profound,” said Kelley.

Through Facebook, she connected with Jeff Levine, who works for Atlantic Health. He helped her find information about the “Deaconess mask,” which is the type of mask Atlantic Health requests. Relatively simple to make, the Deaconess can be worn alone or on top of the N95 mask, providing additional protection and allowing an N95 to last longer.

Also, on its own the Deaconess mask acts as a basic barrier for healthcare professionals who are not working directly with coronavirus patients, freeing up more N95 masks for those who work with those infected with the virus.

Kelley figured out how to make the mask (check out this 4 minute video) relatively easily, and made her first mask from curtains in her guest room. “I call it my Scarlett O’Hara moment,” she says.

One mask was easy, but Kelley wanted to make as many as she could to help. Scaling the project up was challenging: she needed more materials, like flannel and tight cotton knits. Cutting the fabric was time consuming and not precise. And most of all, she needed elastic, which has become very scarce lately.

Kelley learned that friends and neighbors Alba Hochman, Jean Ng-Gilio, and Maria Sensenich had started SoMA Sewing Volunteers and were already herding crafters.

“This group of people is so lovely,” said Kelley. “They started picking up sheets and pajamas. They used their quilting material. And they used their rotary cutters to cut a lot of fabric into the necessary 6 inch by 9 inch rectangles,” said Kelley.

Now there was a large container of raw materials to use for masks. There was only one problem: the elastic strips needed to keep the mask on were in short supply.

Luckily, Levine from Atlantic Health came through. “He was able to bring us two spools of elastic so far. If all of that is used, it will make 750 masks,” says Kelley. All they ask in return is that the masks find their way to Atlantic Health.

Now, with some organization from Kelley and talented folks from SoMA Sewing Volunteers, masks are being made quickly and efficiently.

Said Kelley in a recent Facebook post, “The goodness of SoMA Sewing Volunteers is off the charts. We have people offering to deliver sewing supplies, and loaned-out sewing machines. We have sew-ers (sewers is a stupid word) and fabric cutters and it is a well-oiled assembly line (wish we were all in one room yacking!) We have people willing to wipe down their loaner sewing machines on a moment’s notice [because] they are going to elders. …and bags and bags of masks rolling in. Thank you, SOMa!”

Kelley emphasizes they are working hard to ensure everyone is safe as they work to help our medical community. “Our pick up and drop off location is on an enclosed porch, with a door that’s open so no one needs to touch anything but the fabric,” says Kelley. And, of course, all masks are sterilized by Atlantic Health System before being distributed to medical workers.

But Kelley and the other 288 SoMA Sewing Volunteers aren’t the only ones working to create masks and protective gear for our community.

Gail Haines is busy making masks of different sizes, “because people come in different sizes,” she says. “I’m giving my masks to one of my clients, who is a nurse at Robert Wood Johnson in Edison. Her boyfriend is a resident at UMDNJ [University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey], so I figure between the two of them, they will be used,” says Haines.

And South Orange-Maplewood School District music teacher Jake Ezzo is using a different talent set to help. He is making protective visors using his 3D printer. After the visor is printed, medical professionals can insert a 9 inch by 12 inch sheet of acetate, which covers their entire face, but allows them to see. He is trying to print 50 units by the end of the week. If you have a 3D printer and want to help, you can find instructions here.

“They are relatively easy to print; it’s finding the acetate sheets that are kinda tricky,” said Ezzo, who is setting up a second printer to increase production.

There are lots of people eager to help, but will their efforts actually make a difference? Can these masks and face protectors be used effectively?

Says Registered Nurse Kerry Meadows Carl, “I can tell you people [in the medical community] are desperate. [The hospital I’m affiliated with] asked all the nail salons and veterinary clinics for their masks. Everyone is out. I’d be happy to have a mask to keep droplets off my skin. I don’t know for sure where the science falls, but I know it helps. And what’s also important is, it lets me know people are fighting with me through this pandemic.”

So at the end of the day, in our community’s own version of Dunkirk, thousands of contributions will help millions of people. It’s everyday citizens making the best efforts they can to save the day.