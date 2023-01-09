South Orange Police PBA & SOA Winter Coat Drive in Full Swing

From SOPD:

South Orange Police Department PBA & SOA are once again hosting a Winter Coat Drive to help the less fortunate keep warm during the winter months. We are asking for your help!!! Make room & clean out your closets. We are accepting unsoiled used and new coats for adults and children.

Donated coats will be distributed to local residents and charities. Your donated coats can be dropped off at South Orange Police Headquarters in the front lobby. Coats will be distributed on Saturday January 28th, from 9am-1pm, at the Sloan Street Gazebo.