South Orange Recreation Committee, DPW Join Forces to Repair Little Free Library

From the Farrell Field Park Conservancy:

In a sign of these turbulent times, our Little Free Library in Farrell Field Park was significantly damaged this week (either by vandals or by wind/tree debris). One of our neighbors reported it to me and I sent the info to the SO Rec Committee and to DPW. I am excited to say that within a day or so, the DPW had retrieved the injured library and restored it to its original condition. They will be reinstalling it soon.

I’ve attached before and after photos so you can see the wonderful work they have done. Thanks to Mike Candarella and the DPW and SO administration for shining a bright light in these difficult times!