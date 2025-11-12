South Orange Sets Virtual Town Hall About Accessory Dwelling Units

In an effort to encourage more residents to consider adding Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) to their property, South Orange Village will hold a Virtual Town Hall meeting to discuss the Village’s ADU ordinance on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at 7 p.m.

ADUs are just one of several ways South Orange and Maplewood are looking to expand housing stock and create more affordable housing.

As a way to diversify housing in the Village, South Orange Village passed the ADU ordinance in 2023, allowing residents to put smaller homes, sometimes referred to as a “granny flats” on their property, provided they meet the guidelines set forth by the Village.

At the upcoming virtual Town Hall, residents will be able to “learn more, talk openly and offer feedback” about the ADU ordinance allowances, as well as the process, cost and how to apply for an ADU on their property. There will also be a Q&A with Village professionals and administration.

“It’s super exciting,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “This was an important ordinance that was introduced by the Village Council and we have success stories to share but want broader participation throughout the Village so we encourage you to please come learn, listen and see if this is the right fit for you.”

For more information, visit the Village website. The meeting link will be on the Village calendar.