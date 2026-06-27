South Orange Villager of the Month: Larry Alexander, Helping Others With Their Taxes for 26 Years

For the last 26 years, Larry Alexander, a South Orange resident since 1983, has helped others by providing free tax preparation services to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, seniors and residents from South Orange and surrounding communities.

Because of his commitment to this volunteer community service, which he offers through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program, on June 8 the South Orange Village Council proclaimed Alexander “Villager of the Month” for May.

The Village’s proclamation states that Alexander has drawn upon his professional experience as an attorney serving both Legal Services and government housing programs and used his “knowledge, patience and attention to detail to help residents understand complicated tax regulations and ensure their returns are accurate and complete.”

Alexander leads a team of volunteers who work in partnership with the South Orange Public Library “to provide an essential community service, helping taxpayers organize documents, navigate changing tax laws and gain confidence in the filing process.”

Alexander also assists homebound residents, ensuring those with accessibility challenges get the tax assistance they need.

“I’d just like to really thank the Village, because when the library started the renovation process, we got pretty desperate for a place, and the Village came through and gave us the Skate House for a year. Now we’re in the Baird Center,” he said. “And it’s been really great, and we really appreciate all the efforts made, and especially the library staff—they handle our scheduling of appointments—and we couldn’t do it without them.”

“I really appreciate what the Village has done, and we hope we can serve you for many more years. “

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum called Alexander one of South Orange’s “unsung heroes.”

“I don’t use that term lightly,” Collum said. “It is that you are indicative of the type of people who don’t get a lot of fanfare, right? That’s why we do the Villager of the Month. And the services that you provide are so well known, and our library staff absolutely adore you. For the people who get the services that you provide, you’re doing them a solid. There’s nothing better than knowing how to reduce your tax liability.”

“I hope more volunteers look at somebody like you and realize, ‘You know, I’ve got some skill sets, and I have ways to give back to my community,'” she said. “When you have the desire and a passion for serving those in our community, you make things happen and you help improve people’s lives.”

Council Member Summer Jones noted that Alexander was honored to accept the proclamation but included the others who help in it.

“And the fact that you stood up there and you said, ‘We’. You didn’t take any credit for yourself,” Jones said. “You’ve been really awesome doing this program for people. And the fact that you go to people’s houses is amazing. I love it.”