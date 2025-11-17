South Orange Wants Residents to Take its ‘Safe Streets For All’ Survey

South Orange needs your input.

Village leaders are asking that residents share their experiences using the streets in South Orange. Residents can take this short survey and map their concerns. “Your input will help develop strategies to make the streets safer for all,” said Village Administrator Julie Doran. “Please take the survey!”

The survey will help inform the South Orange Safe Streets for All (SS4A) Action Plan, which aims to reduce the number of roadway fatalities and serious injuries within South Orange Village. The plan will enhance the safety, mobility, and quality of life for all roadway users, especially vulnerable road users such as bicyclists, pedestrians and people of all ages and abilities, Doran said. It also promotes a data-driven and community-led approach to improving safety, access and quality of life.

The Township of South Orange received a Safe Streets for All (SS4A) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to develop this plan.

According to the Village’s Safe Streets for All survey website, the Action Plan project will help the town set priorities by identifying the most critical streets and intersections, then recommend safety projects using the Safe Systems Approach. It will also recommend programs and policies that keep safety at the center of the town’s decision-making, services and operations.

For more information, visit the project website.