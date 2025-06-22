Star Spangled South Orange Returns to Flood’s Hill on June 28th  

From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village are proud to announce the return of Star Spangled South Orange, an annual community celebration taking place on Saturday, June 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Flood’s Hill. (Rain date: June 29.)

Sponsored by The Jill Sockwell Group, this free, family-friendly event promises an evening of good old fashioned fun, local flavor, and community spirit.

Highlights of the event include:

The Annual Sloppy Joe Eating Contest – Sponsored by the iconic Town Hall Deli, this crowd favorite invites hungry participants to compete for hometown bragging rights.

Y Zone by South Mountain YMCA – Featuring beading, marshmallow STEM activities, temporary tattoos, face painting, and scratch-off face masks.

Beer and Wine Garden – Those over 21 can enjoy beverages curated by Lum’s Cellars. • Kids’ Craft Project – Brought to you by Pop Blossom Studio.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, The South Orange Symphony returns with a dynamic set of Americana, both longtime favorites and new pieces to explore.

Dance showcases by Concepts Dance Academy and Studio 509 .

Food Trucks Galore – A mouthwatering selection from at least six local vendors.

Meet Our Local Heroes – Kids and families can meet members of the South Orange Rescue Squad and South Essex Fire Department, explore their trucks, and learn about their equipment.

Movie Under the Stars – The evening wraps up with a special outdoor screening of the classic film A League of Their Own , perfect for all ages.

Join us at Flood’s Hill in Meadowland Park for a night that celebrates everything we love about our town. Bring a blanket, bring your appetite, and bring your community spirit. More info at meadowlandpark.org.

