CommunityHolidaySouth OrangeSponsored

Star Spangled South Orange Returns to Flood’s Hill on June 28th  

by The Meadowland Park Conservancy
written by The Meadowland Park Conservancy
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From The Meadowland Park Conservancy:

The Meadowland Park Conservancy and South Orange Village  are proud to announce the return of Star Spangled South Orange, an annual community celebration  taking place on Saturday, June 28 from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. on Flood’s Hill. (Rain date: June 29.)

Sponsored by The Jill Sockwell Group, this free, family-friendly event promises an evening of good old fashioned fun, local flavor, and community spirit.  

Highlights of the event include:  

  • The Annual Sloppy Joe Eating Contest – Sponsored by the iconic Town Hall Deli, this crowd  favorite invites hungry participants to compete for hometown bragging rights.  
  • Y Zone by South Mountain YMCA – Featuring beading, marshmallow STEM activities,  temporary tattoos, face painting, and scratch-off face masks.  
  • Beer and Wine Garden – Those over 21 can enjoy beverages curated by Lum’s Cellars.  • Kids’ Craft Project – Brought to you by Pop Blossom Studio.  
  • Celebrating its 75th anniversary, The South Orange Symphony returns with a dynamic set of  Americana, both longtime favorites and new pieces to explore.  
  • Dance showcases by Concepts Dance Academy and Studio 509.  
  • Food Trucks Galore – A mouthwatering selection from at least six local vendors.  
  • Meet Our Local Heroes – Kids and families can meet members of the South Orange Rescue Squad  and South Essex Fire Department, explore their trucks, and learn about their equipment.  
  • Movie Under the Stars – The evening wraps up with a special outdoor screening of the classic film  A League of Their Own, perfect for all ages.  

Join us at Flood’s Hill in Meadowland Park for a night that celebrates everything we love about our  town. Bring a blanket, bring your appetite, and bring your community spirit. More info at meadowlandpark.org

18 SOUTH ORANGE AVENUE • SOUTH ORANGE, NEW JERSEY 07079 • [email protected] 

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.