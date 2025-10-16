The Maplewood Foundation’s $150,000 Matching Gift Challenge Ends Oct. 31

From The Maplewood Foundation:

The Maplewood Foundation, a community foundation dedicated to improving the quality of life of all Maplewood and South Orange residents, today urged community members to make the most of their generosity by donating to its fall matching gift challenge prior to its Oct. 31 deadline. In September, an anonymous group of donors pledged to match all donations to the nonprofit, up to $150,000, made before the end of October.

“There is still time to donate to this powerful matching gift challenge, where every dollar we receive yields twice the impact,” said Fred Profeta, president of The Maplewood Foundation. “We are so appreciative of both those who initiated the challenge and everyone who has already supported the cause of investing in a stronger, more caring community. If you are considering a donation, small or large, now is the time to act.”

Launched in 2023, The Maplewood Foundation has – through the generosity of community donors – awarded $120,000 in grants to 16 organizations that serve both Maplewood and South Orange, like the South Orange Rescue Squad, South Mountain YMCA, Rent Party Pantry, and The New Jersey Fencing Alliance.

The Foundation uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established community organizations and aspiring nonprofits. Donations to the Foundation are invested in a fund for a longer-term and wider impact. The more the fund grows each year, the higher the amount that can be disseminated to nonprofits.

About half of the donations during this matching gift challenge have come from first-time donors, pointing to consistent support from dedicated community members and growing buy-in throughout the two towns. The Foundation also introduced a Business Partnership program, welcoming VBH Travel, Woolley Home Solutions and Park Wood Diner as supporters.

Earlier this year, the Foundation announced its goal of raising enough money to give $90,000 in grants in 2025. The next class of grantees will be announced in mid-November and honored at Celebrate Maplewood on January 10, 2026, at the Maplewood Country Club.

“Every donation greatly supports our mission of creating a sustainable and growing source of funding for the nonprofits that make our community shine,” said Veda Truesdale, first vice president. “This foundation belongs to all of us, so we urge all our neighbors and local businesses to consider joining this cause.”

ABOUT THE MAPLEWOOD FOUNDATION

The Maplewood Foundation is a 501(c)(3) community foundation dedicated to providing a continuously growing bedrock of financial support to nonprofit organizations benefiting the residents of Maplewood and South Orange, New Jersey. The organization uses a grant-awarding process to disseminate approximately 5% of its assets each year in support of established and aspiring nonprofits in the following areas: climate and environmental stewardship; diversity, equity and inclusion; educational scholarships; emergency relief for residents; enhancement of public education; programs for individuals with disabilities; promotion of the arts; support for senior citizens; and, youth recreation.