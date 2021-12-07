The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative Announces Annual Holiday Concert ‘Charlie Pollock & Friends’

From the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative

Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams and Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate are pleased to announce that Charlie Pollock & Friends will be broadcasting their annual concert celebrating the holidays on December 18th, and they want you to HOST A HOLIDAY WATCH PARTY & JOIN TUNE IN!

By hosting, you will receive a “party pack” of drinks and appetizers to get you started, compliments of Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams! Every year for the past seven years, Broadway star, Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman, 9 to 5), gathers his incredibly talented friends to delight audiences and raise money for the “Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative”, a fund managed by the Achieve Foundation. Last year over 2000 people tuned in to watch Charlie and some of his friends present a socially-distant variety show. This year is a return towards normal as the band and singers will all be together on one stage for an incredible concert event that will safely broadcast on December 18th at 7pm. This year the fundraising goal is $18,500, which will ensure every in-need child in the South Orange Maplewood School district will be provided with a music instrument, in order to participate in band & orchestra, AND 12 teacher-nominated students will be provided with private music lessons for the entire school year!

Joining Charlie this year for the concert titled “Dear Love,” are some Broadway and recording industry favorites, such as Becky Gulsvig (Come From Away, Beautiful, School of Rock, Legally Blonde), Kevin Kern (Finding Neverland, Les Miz) David Josefsberg (Beetlejuice) Autumn Jones (VPMI Alum), Paige Faure (Cinderella, Miss Saigon, Bullets Over Broadway, How to Succeed…) and as always, music director Jason Loughlin.

The VPMI was founded seven years ago by Vanessa & Charlie Pollock, founders of Pollock Properties Group at Keller Williams, in order to fund the rental of band and orchestra instruments for all in-need students in the district, as well as help repair instruments throughout the South Orange-Maplewood School District (SOMSD), and to provide private music instruction and professional-grade instruments to prodigious Columbia High School students, who are nominated for the award by their music teachers. Since the program was established, the VPMI has underwritten the rental of more than 800 instruments so that all students who wish to participate in band or orchestra are able to do so, and has awarded 60 scholarships for private music lessons or professional-grade instruments to talented CHS students. The VMPI has also funded several music-related teacher grant requests over the years.

The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative is conducted in partnership with the SOMSD and Achieve Foundation, the local Education Foundation. Achieve is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to promote exemplary public education for all students and educators in our community. Said Achieve Executive Director Eileen Collins Neri, “The VPMI is compatible with Achieve’s mission to help ensure that all children in the South Orange-Maplewood School District have equal access to every learning opportunity, and we’re pleased to support the arts in our schools through this fund.”

JOIN US – DECEMBER 18, 2021 7PM

REGISTER TODAY

Will you host a watch party? YES?! Great! We will provide you with a PARTY STARTER PACK which includes 1 bottle of wine by ONE HOPE, a 6 pack of beer by SOMA BREWS, and some light appetizers for every 10 people you have RSVP’d. Sober party packs are also available.

Sign up to host a party here

Want to attend a watch party instead? Great! Join others at The Fox & Falon that night to watch as a community. Pollock Properties Group will buy your first round of drinks!

Reserve a spot at Fox & Falcon here (please include what time you’ll be arriving and how many guests will be with you) or watch from the comfort of your own home as a family! All viewers must register! (hosts, party-attendees, and home-watchers)

REGISTER HERE!

Watch last year’s concert here:

Donate to the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative HERE