The Wait is Over: South Orange Pool to Open July 4!

After more than a month of construction and weather delays, all pools at the South Orange Pool will be open and swim-ready on the 4th of July — and ALL residents are welcome on the holiday, with or without a pool badge.

The Village of South Orange announced the opening on Thursday, noting the following “important reminders and tips”:

Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Recreation Badges can be renewed right at the pool entrance.

Recreation badge holders are eligible for 2 free guest passes per family.

Yes, the Snack Bar will be open!

Bring a towel, beach blanket or chair! We’ve had to close off a significant portion of the lawn so pool guests are welcome to find a grassy or shady spot outside the pool entrance in the park.

“Once again, we apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience,” Village officials said in their announcement. “As a special holiday treat all South Orange residents are welcome on Friday, July 4, just bring proof of your South Orange address.”