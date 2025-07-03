CommunityParks & RecreationSouth Orange

The Wait is Over: South Orange Pool to Open July 4!

by The Village Green

As a “special holiday treat,” all South Orange residents are welcome on Friday, July 4, just bring proof of your South Orange address.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

After more than a month of construction and weather delays, all pools at the South Orange Pool will be open and swim-ready on the 4th of July — and ALL residents are welcome on the holiday, with or without a pool badge.

The Village of South Orange announced the opening on Thursday, noting the following “important reminders and tips”:

  •  Pool hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  •  Recreation Badges can be renewed right at the pool entrance.
  •  Recreation badge holders are eligible for 2 free guest passes per family.
  •  Yes, the Snack Bar will be open!
  •  Bring a towel, beach blanket or chair! We’ve had to close off a significant portion of the lawn so pool guests are welcome to find a grassy or shady spot outside the pool entrance in the park.

“Once again, we apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience,” Village officials said in their announcement. “As a special holiday treat all South Orange residents are welcome on Friday, July 4, just bring proof of your South Orange address.”

Large portions of the lawn will remain off limits while grass is growing. Village officials hope to have an update by the end of the week on opening the big pool. (Photo taken on June 30, 2025 by Laura Griffin)

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.