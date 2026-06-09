There’s Still Time to Help ALL Columbia High School Students Attend Midnight Madness

From the Columbia High School Home & School Association:

Every June, Midnight Madness whisks away the Columbia High School graduating class on a substance-free and phone-free overnight adventure on the night of graduation. The CHS Home & School Association is proud to offer this capstone event that has provided a safe way for CHS graduates to celebrate their last night as a class for over 35 years.

To keep this epic event affordable and accessible for all students (over 80% of the class attends each year!), the CHS HSA seeks support from local businesses and the community throughout CHS and beyond. Sponsorships and donations play a vital role, because every senior who wants to attend is welcome, regardless of ability to pay. The CHS HSA is deeply grateful for the community members and local businesses that are supporting Midnight Madness and the CHS Class of 2026. Special thanks to our Send-Off Party sponsors: St. James’ Gate in Maplewood and Felina Steak in South Orange; and to D&I Fitness and Marigold Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics for signing on as premier sponsors.

There’s still time to support this year’s event! You can sponsor up to four students or make a donation in any amount. Whether you own a business or want to support Midnight Madness as a family or individual, your donation makes a difference! The Midnight Madness team is happy to answer all your questions. Reach out anytime at [email protected].

Class of 2026 grads will meet at CHS after graduation on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, to board buses for a joyous parade through both towns — with a full lights-and-sirens escort, passing by crowds of cheering families, friends, and neighbors — on their way to a top secret venue. Stay tuned for details and the route for the Midnight Madness Bus Parade. All Maplewood and South Orange residents are invited to fill the streets, bring their noisemakers, and raise their voices to help cheer on the Columbia High School Class of 2026!

The primary mission of the Columbia High School Home & School Association is to support CHS students, families, and staff through enriching and engaging programs and activities, with a focus on access and equity for all students. Learn more about Midnight Madness here.