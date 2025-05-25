Troop 5 Maplewood Celebrates Three New Eagle Scouts

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. _ Three Scouts from Maplewood’s Troop 5 have earned the prestigious Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank in Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America), symbolizing exceptional character, leadership, and service to their community. Only about 5% of scouts nationally earn the Eagle Scout Award.

The Scouts were honored during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony held on Saturday, May 24, at Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church, surrounded by family, friends, and community leaders.

To achieve the Eagle Award, each scout must advance through the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges in areas like outdoor skills, citizenship and life skills, and plan and lead a project that benefits their local community.

Scouts raise funds for their project and organize volunteers from the troop and broader community to complete the project. Scouts often choose organizations and projects that are meaningful to them personally.

The scouts who received the Eagle Award and their projects are as follows:

Keegan Bohlman of Maplewood, a junior at Saint Peter’s Prep, worked with Tuscan Elementary School in 2024 to renovate an outdoor amphitheater called the Tuscan Dell by repairing and improving the main path and stairs with gravel, cleaning out and replanting a decorative bed and replacing a worn sign with a newly made one. He attended Tuscan and wanted to help make sure the dell could continue to be enjoyed by future students for educational and theater programs.

Christopher Ferrell of Livingston, a senior at Livingston High School, worked with the 102nd Cavalry Regiment Association (“The Essex Troop”) in 2024 to clean, de-rust and repaint the M60 battle tank on display in front of the West Orange Armory as well as make some improvements to beautify the site and signage. He chose this project to honor those who have served in the unit since its 1890 founding, including his father.

Aidan Michael Sheridan of Maplewood, a freshman at American University, worked with the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) in 2023 to beautify the area around the South Orange Veterans Memorial Rock near South Orange Middle School including replacing worn asphalt around the memorial with a six foot circle of paving stones which brings a focus to the memorial. This project was the first step of a larger MPC project to make the space into a Gold Star Garden and Amphitheater.

Each scout was presented with the Eagle Award medal, a wooden keepsake box to store their Boy Scout merit badges and memorabilia from the Maplewood Rotary Club, letters of congratulations from Senator Cory Booker and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and proclamations from Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. Scouts were also presented with walking sticks from the local Lenape Trail scouting district which supports troops in Essex County.

“As you celebrate your Eagle Scout rank,” Senator Booker wrote, “I urge you to let it be the beginning of a lifetime of service to others. Together, we can achieve the truly remarkable, and to do it, we need bright young leaders like you.” Congresswoman Sherrill expressed similar sentiments in her letter.

Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Malia Herman attended the ceremony and read the Maplewood proclamations.

Deputy Mayor Herman read Bohlman’s proclamation which thanked him for his “thoughtful leadership, commitment to educational spaces and investment in our youth’s future.” “May his actions continue to echo in the lives of those who gather in the space he brought back to life,” it said.

Mayor Adams noted that we are preparing to commemorate Memorial Day and read the proclamations for Ferrell and Sheridan whose projects both honored veterans.

The proclamation for Ferrell said “We commend your leadership, vision and respect for history and we look forward to the continued contribution you will make.”

The proclamation for Sheridan said “We commend Aidan’s leadership, civic spirit and heartfelt dedication to honoring our veterans. His efforts not only preserve the memory of those who served but also inspire future generations to do the same.”

Addressing the crowd from the podium, each scout thanked their family, friends and troop leaders while sharing stories from their years in Scouts.

Bohlman spoke on the theme of the most important skill he has learned in each year of his scouting journey including obedience, resilience, bravery, leadership, loyalty and patience. He reflected on learning that scouting is not just about camping and earning badges, but is about “making sure that all young men who join the scouting family live up to their true potential.” He said that he hopes to learn wisdom in the upcoming year in his new position of Assistant Senior Patrol Leader.

Ferrell spoke about how he has applied knowledge and skills from scouting in an entrepreneurship class he took by preparing a Shark Tank style pitch for a proposed hiking apparel company. He used his in depth knowledge of hiking and related gear and clothing as well as the public speaking skills he practiced repeatedly in scouts to make a very successful pitch.

Sheridan spoke on the scouting lesson of taking advantage of every opportunity that presents itself. He talked about his experience applying this lesson during his first year of college and how he felt that it served him well academically and socially through his willingness to talk to a lot of people and get involved in a lot of activities.

About Troop 5 Maplewood

Troop 5 Maplewood has been a cornerstone of the community since 1920, fostering the core values of Scouting: trustworthiness, loyalty, kindness, and responsibility. Sponsored by the Maplewood Rotary Club, this youth-led troop provides boys ages 11–17 with opportunities to grow as leaders and citizens through outdoor adventure, community service, and personal development. Highlights of the troop’s dynamic program include two weeks each summer at Massawepie Scout Camp in the Adirondacks, monthly outings, and high-adventure trips to remarkable destinations such as the U.S. Virgin Islands and Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. By embracing these experiences, Scouts of Troop 5 develop character, resilience, and a lifelong commitment to making a positive impact.

Troop meetings are held Thursdays, 7–9 p.m., during the school year at Seth Boyden Elementary School. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.troop5.us. Follow current activities on Facebook (facebook.com/troop5.us) and Instagram (@troop5maplewood).