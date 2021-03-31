‘We See You. You Are Loved. You Belong Here’: Maplewood, South Orange Officials Commemorate International Trans Day of Visibility

From South Orange Village:

March 31, 2021 – On this International Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV), Maplewood Township joins South Orange Village and the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education in celebrating our transgender & non-binary community here and around the globe — we see you, we support you, we stand with you. Trans rights are human rights!

Observed every March 31st, TDOV was originally founded in 2009 by transgender advocate, Rachel Crandall-Crocker. She created the day not just to help raise awareness of trans and non-binary discrimination, but to lift up, amplify and celebrate trans & non-binary voices.

This morning, Maplewood and South Orange proudly raised their trans flags in solidarity.

Now more than ever, it is important to raise awareness and lift up trans and non-binary voices. 2020 was the deadliest year on record for trans and non-binary persons. The first few months of 2021 have brought a record number of anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans bills in legislatures across the country with more than 170 bills in over 25 states. We stand united and committed to ending all forms of discrimination and violence against the trans and non-binary community. Today and every day we stand in solidarity with and celebrate the transgender and non-binary community and recommit to creating more equitable, welcoming communities and spaces where all are treated equally regardless of gender identity or expression.

“Representation matters. Visibility matters. It can change lives and it can save lives. To all the trans and non-binary youth and families — to all those on their journey seen and unseen — we see you. You matter. You are loved. You are not alone. You belong here.” — Shannon Cuttle, First Vice President, South Orange Maplewood Board of Education, first known New Jersey Non-binary Transgender elected official.

“South Orange proudly commemorates Transgender Day of Visibility and celebrates the rich history and many contributions made by transgender and non-binary people. Disturbing trends of violence against trans women, especially trans women of color, are on the rise across the country, and heinous anti-LGBTQ and anti-trans legislation passed across the country make it more important than ever to speak out against this discrimination and violence and to stand in solidarity with our trans and non-binary neighbors around the world. We proudly raised our trans flag this morning in proud affirmation of the lives of all of our transgender and gender non-conforming residents.” — Sheena Collum, Village President

“Today we formally recognize our trans & non-binary community by raising awareness about violence, hate and discrimination against them, and celebrating their contributions in our world. We’re committed to listening, learning, sharing and supporting our trans and non-binary friends and neighbors. We stand in solidarity with them, we love them, and continue to fight for their justice and equality. We have their back!” — Mayor Frank, Maplewood Township